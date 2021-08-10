business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks recover from lows to end in the green; IT sector lends support Hefty profit-booking emerged in public banks and metal counters along with select pharma, FMCG, and realty stocks. However, the downside was limited by gains in IT stocks and heavyweights like Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Kotak Bank, and Reliance Industries. We wrap up the market action for you in this video