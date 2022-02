business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks recover from gap-down open but end 0.7% lower amid Ukraine tensions Benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth consecutive session amid weak global cues due to Russia-Ukraine crisis. At close, the Sensex was down 383 points, and the Nifty was lower by 115 points. All the sectoral indices ended in the red with IT, metal, oil and gas, capital goods, FMCG, realty and PSU bank indices down 1-3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.7-1.6 percent.