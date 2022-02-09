business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks jump over 1% led by auto, metals & IT Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on February 9 ahead of MPC meeting outcome. At close, Sensex was up 657 points, and Nifty was up 197 points. Except oil & gas and PSU bank all other sectoral indices ended in the green with capital goods, auto, IT, metal and Bank up 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.6-1.2 percent.