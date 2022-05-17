business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks ended higher for second consecutive day; Nifty closes above 16,250 Benchmark indices ended higher for the second straight day with the Nifty closing above 16,250. At close, Sensex was up 1,345 points, and Nifty was up 417 points. All sectoral indices ended higher with the metal index gaining over 7 percent and all others up between 1-3 percent.