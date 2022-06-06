GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end volatile session in the red; Realty, capital goods key culprits
Moneycontrol News
Jun 06, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST
Domestic markets ended in the red after a volatile session. Sensex was down 0.2%, and Nifty shed 0.1%. Among the sectors, selling was seen in realty and capital goods while the midcap and smallcap indices also ended in the red.
