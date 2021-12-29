business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end marginally lower; Auto & Pharma cap downside Benchmark indices ended lower amid a volatile session. At close, Sensex was down 91 points and Nifty shut 20 points lower. Selling was witnessed in metal, bank, energy, power names, while buying was seen in auto and pharma stocks. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal gains.