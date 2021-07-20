MARKET NEWS

Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end lower for third consecutive session; Realty & Metal stocks lose most

The market ended in the red for the third straight session dragged by metal, power, financial and realty stocks. At close, Sensex was down 0.7% and Nifty was down 0.8% percent. Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were the top losers on the Nifty.

