business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end higher amid volatility; Auto & banks buck the trend Benchmark indices ended on positive note for the second consecutive day amid buying seen in the metal, oil & gas, power and IT stocks. At close, Sensex was up 389 points, and Nifty was up 136 points. Among sectors, except auto and bank all other sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are up 0.8 percent each.