Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks end higher led by rally in auto & IT stocks

Benchmark equity indices bounced back given improved sentiments in global markets. All sectors saw buying, led by realty, IT and auto names. Titan was the biggest Nifty gainer, followed by Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, SBI Life Insurance and Reliance Industries. ONGC, Divi's Labs and Britannia were among the losers.