business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmarks close at record; auto, IT, metals in top gear Equity benchmarks made a record closing high on, a day before weekly F&O expiry. Sensex jumped 452 points to end at 60,737, and NSE settled at 18,161, up 170 points. All sectoral indices barring Nifty Realty ended higher, with auto, IT and metal indices gaining most.