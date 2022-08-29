 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajar Gupshup | Benchmark indices end lower, Nifty below 17,350 amid selling across sectors barring FMCG

Moneycontrol News
Aug 29, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST

At close, the Sensex was down 1.46 percent at 57,972.62, and the Nifty was down 1.40 percent at 17,312.90. BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.5 percent each. Watch the video to know more about today's market action

