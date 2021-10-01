business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmark indices end lower; financials, IT stocks top drags Benchmark indices fell for the fourth straight day with Nifty ending below 17,600, while Sensex lost 360 points. Buying was seen in pharma, metal, PSU Bank and energy sectors, while selling was seen in the realty, bank and IT sectors. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.