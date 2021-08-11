business Bajar Gupshup | Benchmark indices end flat; Metals and PSBs outperform Benchmark indices ended on a flat note for a second straight session. The Sensex settled at 54,526, and the Nifty at 16,282. On the sectoral front, Nifty metal index added 3 perent and energy index rose over one percent, while pharma index shed more than one percent. Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IOC, NTPC and Hindalco were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Shree Cements, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Auto and ICICI Bank.