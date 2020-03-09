Apple launches replacement programme for iPad Air 2019 models facing ‘blank screen’ issue

Apple has launched a new service programme for iPad Air (2019) models affected by the ‘blank screen’ issue. Users are eligible to get their affected iPad Air units replaced within two years from the date of purchase.

The company claims that only a limited number of third-generation iPad Air units launched in 2019 have been affected by the blank screen issue. “A brief flicker or flash may appear before the screen goes blank,” Apple noted while explaining the blank screen issue.

These units were manufactured between March and October 2019. Affected users can visit the nearest Apple authorised service centre to get their iPad Air (third-generation) fixed for free. The iPad will be first examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this programme.

Users need to backup their iPad data before submitting it for service. “This worldwide Apple programme doesn't extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPad Air (3rd generation),” Apple noted.

The Cupertino-based tech giant had previously initiated a keyboard replacement programme for select MacBook Air and MacBook Pro units. Under the programme, users who experience abnormal behaviour on the MacBook Air or MacBook Pro’s keyboard are eligible for service free of charge. These behaviours include keys feeling ‘sticky’ or are not responding, letters or characters repeating unexpectedly or are not appearing.

The 13-inch MacBook Air 2019 and 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 models are eligible for the keyboard service programme.