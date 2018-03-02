Technical View: Tread with caution! Nifty forms bearish candle ahead of Holi long weekend

The Nifty50 which started on a muted note extended its fall towards the end of the trading session on Thursday to make a bearish candle on the daily charts. The Nifty closed 0.3 percent lower for the week ended March 1.

Indian market will remain shut on Friday, March 2 on account of Holi.

The Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts while on the weekly charts it formed a ‘Shooting Star’ kind of pattern which should weigh on markets in the coming week.

A 'Shooting Star' pattern is formed when the index trades well above its opening level but witnesses selling pressure at higher levels as traders start booking profits. This pattern is usually formed in an uptrend and is treated as a reversal pattern.

Investors should remain cautious as a close below 10,300 could signal that bears will take over control. However, if the index starts to trade higher, the next important levels to watch is 10,630, suggest experts.

The Nifty index continued its weakness for the third consecutive session and corrected towards 10,450 zones. The index has been making lower high and lower lows from the last two trading sessions and sustained selling is seen at every small bounce back move.

The Nifty50 closed just above its 100-days moving average placed at 10,442 but below its 5-DEMA, 50-DEMA, and 13-DEMA. The trend for the coming week remain muted and as long as Nifty trades below 10,630 some more consolidation cannot be ruled out.

“The Nifty50 registered a bearish candle with a long upper shadow suggesting selling pressure at day’s high. However, on the weekly charts it appears to be a Shooting Star kind of formation which should have bearish connotations for the next week if prices settle below 10,447 levels in Monday’s session,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“This kind of price action in Friday’s session can be due to long week end as traders will not be comfortable to carry forward the positions especially in volatile times. Still, the larger move appears to be that of a range bound and consolidation in nature in the larger band of 10,630 – 10,300 levels,” he said.

Mohammad further added that support can be expected around 10,420 levels where 100 day EMA value is placed. “If this level is broken then correction shall get extended up to 10300 levels on the downside. Contrary to this for a sustainable upmove, a close above 10630 is required,” he said.

India VIX moved up by 1.97 percent at 14.07. On the options front, maximum Put open interest is placed at 10,400 followed by 10,300 strikes while maximum Call open interest is placed at 10,800 and 10,700 strikes.

Significant Call writing at strikes 10,800, 10,700, 10,500 and 10,600 which is restricting its upside while Put unwinding is seen at immediate strikes which is giving the scope for further declines.

“Option band signifies a shift in the lower trading range between 10,300 to 10,600 zones for next coming sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“It formed an Inverted candle on the daily chart which indicates that Bears are putting pressure at higher levels. Now, till it remains below 10,525 zones, weakness could continue towards 10,430 then 10,380-10,350 zones while on the upside hurdles are seen at 10,550 then 10,660 zones,” he said.

Taparia further added that Nifty has been consolidating in between 10,276 to 10,637 zones from last seventeen trading sessions and forming a contradicting pattern which is generally a sign of sideways momentum with limited upside.