Technical View | Nifty back above 19,400; Bank Nifty remains under pressure

After a rangebound previous session, the bulls were back in action on July 11 helping the Nifty index to close around 19,450.

The Nifty50 index opened on a strong note at 19,427 and extended the gains as the day progressed, crossing a level of 19,500 intraday. However, selling seen in the metal and financials erased some of the gains to settle around 19,450 forming a double-top formation which is indicating temporary weakness.

For intraday traders, 19,500 would be the crucial breakout level, above which the market could move up till 19,600-19,625. However, below 19,380, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate and the index could retest the level of 19,300-19,250, say experts.

"While the world is struggling on various economic parameters, India continues its upward march on various economic fronts and the latest being the strong direct tax collection numbers which further boosted investors' confidence. While positive global cues aided the sentiment, traders bought automobile, capital goods, power and FMCG stocks. However, markets may have to brace for intra-day volatility going ahead in the run-up to the US Fed's FOMC meeting on July 26," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty index is currently experiencing continued dominance from bears as selling pressure persists from higher levels. The index is facing a strong resistance zone at 45,200, which has proven difficult to surpass, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative analyst at LKP Securities.

At present, the index is trading near a crucial support zone of 44,800-44,750. If this support zone is breached, it is likely to lead to further downside movement towards the 20-day moving average (20DMA), which is positioned at the 44,500-44,000 range.

The Bank Nifty index has been trading within a broad range of 44,500-45,500. In such a range-bound scenario, it is advisable for traders to utilise opportunities presented by both the upside and downside movements, he added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.