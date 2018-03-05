App
Mar 05, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical analysis: Price outlook for Gujarat-ICS-105, 29mm and ICE cotton futures

T Gnanasekar, Director of Commtrendz Research, writes about Gujarat-ICS-105, 29mm prices and the recent fundamental drivers for the domestic cotton prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this article, T Gnanasekar, Director of Commtrendz Research, writes about Gujarat-ICS-105, 29mm prices and the recent fundamental drivers for the domestic cotton prices:

We will look into the Gujarat-ICS-105, 29mm prices along with other benchmarks and try to forecast price moves going forward.

As mentioned in the previous update, fundamental analysis involves studying and analysing various reports, data and based on that arriving at some possible direction for prices in the coming months or quarters.

For the full report, please click here.

Also, to get commodity recommendations from T Gnanasekar, click here.

(This article has been sourced from the weekly publication of Cotton Association of India)

