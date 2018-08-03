TechM to help Telangana launch blockchain district

Telangana has signed an agreement with Tech Mahindra to launch a blockchain district, which will be the first such centre in the country.

The proposed blockchain district will be a center of excellence for blockchain, an incubator for technology and process development with innovative infrastructure and facilities to foster growth of blockchain start-ups and companies, the state government said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra as a founding member of the blockchain district will provide platform and technology assistance to all the incubators and will also empower accelerators to develop and solve market problems across its global customer ecosystem.

Telengana will provide regulatory and policy support to enable and promote blockchain growth.

State IT minister KT Rama Rao said, "Telangana is proud to pioneer the first blockchain district in the country. With support from TechM, we envision to set a global benchmark in providing cutting-edge blockchain technology solutions and platforms across industries."