Techie arrested for attempting to open emergency door of Paris-Bengaluru flight

A 29-year-old US-based techie was arrested on July 16 for reportedly attempting to open the emergency door mid-air on an Air France flight from Paris to Bengaluru. Kempegowda International Airport police officials said Air France AF-194 aircraft left from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 10:55 am (local time) on June 15 and arrived at KIA at 12:30 am on July 16. According to police, the incident occurred around four hours before the flight was scheduled to land in Bengaluru.

Techie Venkat Mohit Pathipati, originally from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, works as a data engineer in the US. He was visiting relatives in Bengaluru during his personal trip.

Pathipati allegedly tried to unlock the rear left emergency exit, but a crew member stopped him. After the flight landed in Bengaluru, a formal complaint was filed.

An FIR was registered against him under Section 29 of the Aircraft Rules 1937 and IPC Section 336 (endangering the life or personal safety of others) based on the crew's complaint.

After being questioned and recording his statement, the accused was subsequently released on bail.