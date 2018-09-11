Tech Mahindra to set up 5G CoE in Washington, Bengaluru

IT company Tech Mahindra announced that it will set-up 5G center of excellence (CoE) in collaboration with Intel Technology in Redmond, Washington and Bengaluru.

The centre will aim to help communication service providers optimise their capital expenditure on 5G migrations and rollout with help of virtualisation and open source technologies and accelerate new revenue-generating services that will lead the transformation journey, Tech Mahindra said in statement.

"We continue to build on our strategic partnership with Intel, collaborating to develop and co-create 5G solutions. With over 926 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies across diverse industry verticals...we are poised to unlock new experiences for these industry verticals with 5G," Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media & Entertainment Business, and the CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra said.