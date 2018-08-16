App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tech Mahindra signs 4 year deal with US football team

We plan to create immersive fan experiences with digital technologies and can help make the team smarter with artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. It is an initial 4 year contract with them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IT firm Tech Mahindra today said it has signed a four year technology partnership deal with US based football team Jacksonville Jaguars. The Indian company would provide modern tools like artificial intelligence and data analytics to enhance experience of the team's fans and front office efficiencies, Tech Mahindra said without disclosing the size of the deal.

"We have partnered with Jacksonville Jaguars to enhance pre-match, during the match and post match engagement of fans. We plan to create immersive fan experiences with digital technologies and can help make the team smarter with artificial intelligence and advanced analytics. It is an initial 4 year contract with them," Tech Mahindra chief marketing officer and chief strategy officer Jagdish Mitra today said.

As the technology and analytics partner and digital strategy partner of the Jaguars, Tech Mahindra will provide next generation digital technology expertise such as artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, to enhance the fan experience and front office efficiencies.

Mitra said that the partnership is part of Tech Mahindra effort to engage with local community in markets where is it present.

Tech Mahindra is also in discussion with six more football clubs for technology partnerships in other geographies, he said.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 09:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jacksonville Jaguars #Tech Mahindra #United States

