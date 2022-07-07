Tech Mahindra sets up oxygen plant at Vivekananda Polyclinic in Lucknow

Tech Mahindra Foundation on July 7 announced the setting up of an oxygen plant at Vivekananda Polyclinic and Institute of Medical Science in Lucknow, which can support up to 100 beds by increasing oxygen port capacity for the treatment of critically ill patients.

This is part of the COVID-19 relief initiatives launched by Tech Mahindra.

"As the Covid-19 crisis severely put our healthcare ecosystem to test and consequently exposed the underlying gaps, we are trying to help build a more resilient supply chain. In this direction, the setting up of an oxygen generation plant at Vivekanand Polyclinic & Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow, is yet another effort that resonates with Tech Mahindra’s aim of advancing India’s healthcare ecosystem,"Tech Mahindra chief strategy officer and head of growth Jagdish Mitra said in a statement.

The CSR arm of Tech Mahindra, Tech Mahindra Foundation, has earlier supported the installation of a 500-LTM (Litres Per Minute) oxygen plant at 200-bed St Theresa Hospital in Hyderabad and a 1,600-LPM plant at Army Institute of Cardio Thoracic Sciences, Pune.