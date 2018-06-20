Tech Mahindra sets up its R&D arm Maker's Lab in US, Germany

Software exporter Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced strategic investments in the West by setting up Makers Labs, its R&D arm, in Munich in Germany and at Plano, Dallas, in the United States.

The Maker's Lab is an R&D hub for co-innovation of solutions and services of the future with customers, partner companies, research institutions, universities, and start-ups, the company said.

The centres will drive co-innovation and digital transformation with customers, partners and academia by leveraging next gen technologies, CP Gurnani, head of Tech Mahindra said in a satement.

The company did not disclose the investment that has gone into these centres.

Maker's Lab focuses on next gen technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, IoT, augmented reality/virtual reality, and 5G network among others.