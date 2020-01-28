Tech Mahindra sets up Google Cloud Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it has set up a dedicated Google Cloud Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad to drive digital transformation of enterprises globally.

The CoE will provide enterprises with access to the technology and services they need to expedite their cloud migration and deliver tailored solutions to help them move critical workloads to Google Cloud, develop their Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions and improve workplace productivity, a statement said.

The Centre will offer clients a full spectrum of cloud services that include consulting, assessment, migration, optimisation and support services for enterprises looking to optimise their workloads on Google Cloud, it added.

"Tech Mahindra's deep industry expertise and proven solutions that focus on seamless modernisation of infrastructure, applications and data to the cloud, combined with the power of Google Cloud will help accelerate the Cloud journey for enterprises as they move towards a digital-first future," Tech Mahindra Global Head Cloud Services Vivek Gupta said.