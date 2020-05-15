App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra R&D lab to use AI for researching COVID-19 treatment drugs

The company is collaborating with a bio-scientist for plausible therapeutic drugs and research laboratories for synthesising and testing these compounds

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech Mahindra’s research and development arm, Makers Lab, will use artificial intelligence to research on potential therapeutic drugs for treatment of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The company is also collaborating with a bio-scientist for plausible therapeutic drugs and research laboratories for synthesising and testing these compounds, according to an official statement.

The R&D team used molecular docking approach for the development of the drug, given the high transmission rates of COVID-19.

Close

What is molecular docking? Molecular docking is a computer-assisted drug design method used to understand how one molecule interacts with another to form a stable compound.

related news

Tech Mahindra conducted molecular docking studies across 19 FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved ligands (binding agent) and anti-viral drugs on the RNA of virus.

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head of Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement that the idea was to prevent the entry of virus into human host cells such as lung airway. Blocking the entry into the host cells would render the virus harmless.

“Also use of artificial intelligence helped the research team to evaluate multiple scenarios with different parameters while finding how molecules dock with the main protease (DNA/RNA),” Malhotra added.

The computational analysis has helped reduce the amount of time taken to narrow down the search among the vast array of molecules present in the process of finding a cure to COVID-19, the statement said.

However, there is more work to be done. Molecular docking has to be converted to actual drug design, testing and drug development at scale, the statement added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 03:23 pm

tags #Drug design #Tech Mahindra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

FM Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 15,000 crore for dairy infrastructure

FM Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 15,000 crore for dairy infrastructure

Bombay HC asks Centre, Maharashtra govt on details of special trains for migrants

Bombay HC asks Centre, Maharashtra govt on details of special trains for migrants

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop farm-gate infrastructure

Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan | FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop farm-gate infrastructure

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.