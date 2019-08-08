Tech Mahindra partners with BlockApps to grow its blockchain biz globally

Tech Mahindra has partnered with blockchain services firm BlockApps to grow its blockchain business network globally.

This comes on the back of increasing demand for blockchain services from companies for its transparency and data security aspects. However, migrating data from legacy to blockchain is proving to be a challenge.

That is exactly what the partnership aims to address, according to Tech Mahindra's press statement.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain, Tech Mahindra, said in the press statement, “Enterprises across the world are proactively seeking new ways of incorporating blockchain technology in their legacy systems.”

“Through Tech Mahindra’s partnership with BlockApps, we have simplified this process, enabling companies to transform their legacy systems into a blockchain-based business network without disruption,” he added.

Tech Mahindra’s clients can use BlockApps' STRATO platform for digital transformation seamlessly.

According to the press statement, the partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s TechMNxt, which focuses on leveraging next-generation technologies and solutions to disrupt and enable digital transformation and to build and deliver cutting-edge technology solutions and services to address real-world problems to meet the customer’s evolving and dynamic needs.

Tech Mahindra already has a blockchain policy in place that will focus on commercialisation of blockchain platforms, rapid deployment framework for services and partnerships. The company has already partnered with blockchain service providers and platforms Hyperledger, R3-Corda, Post Chain and Quasar.