Tech Mahindra partners US-based LIFARS for digital forensics platform

IT major Tech Mahindra today said it has partnered with New York City-based cybersecurity company LIFARS to offer advanced managed threat detection and response service for customers. "Tech Mahindra's Security Operations Centre (SOC) offering and LIFARS' incident response service will be combined to innovate and create new services in specific areas of threat detection, mitigation, incident management and integrated cyber resilience," Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra Global Head of Enterprise Security and Risk Management Rajiv Singh said the partnership is aimed at addressing the growing needs of customers to combat the rampantly increasing number of cyber threats.

"By leveraging the combination of LIFARS' world-class team of elite cyber security specialists for incident response services, and the expertise of Tech Mahindra's skilled SOC analysts, we will develop an enhanced cyber breach and emergency response service offering," he added.

Ondrej Krehel, CEO and founder of LIFARS, said the collaboration will further help the company expand its capabilities and reach.