Tech Mahindra nod to sale of subsidiary Dynacommerce to Comviva Netherlands for €6.6 million

Tech Mahindra also said the expected date of completion of sale/disposal is first week of January 2023

IT services firm Tech Mahindra said on December 16 that it had approved the sale of its 100 percent stake wholly owned subsidiary Dynacommerce Holdings BV to Comviva Netherlands BV, its step-down subsidiary, at a valuation of €6.6 million.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ('SEBI Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform that the Company has approved the sale of a 100% stake in Dynacommerce Holdings B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company to Comviva Netherlands B.V., a step-down subsidiary of the Company," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Tech Mahindra also said it expected to complete the sale in the first week of January 2023 and the agreement is expected to be signed during the same time.

The company said Dynacommerce's turnover in CY2021 was euro 5.1 million, which is less than 1 percent of its total revenue. The proposed transaction would not have any impact on the consolidated turnover of Tech Mahindra, it added.

The deal was a related-party transaction and was being done at arm’s length, the company said.

Tech Mahindra announced the acquisition of Dynacommerce Holding, a solutions provider firm for mobile and fixed telco companies, on February 1, 2019, to play a key role in enhancing its customer experience strategy.