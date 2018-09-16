Tech Mahindra fires employee accused of bigotry

Tech Mahindra has terminated the services of an employee, who was accused of bigotry against an ex-staff member.

The company has assured Gaurav Pramanik, the former employee who is gay, that it would carry out an internal investigation against the accused, who heads the diversity and inclusion team.

Pramanik had in a tweet said that his former manager had made derogatory remarks against homosexuals and Muslims.



@gauravpramanik,arising out of an investigation carried out in the matter,the concerned employee has been separated from the employment of the company with immediate effect. At Tech Mahindra,we believe in diversity & inclusion & condemn discrimination of any kind in the workplace

— Tech Mahindra (@tech_mahindra) September 15, 2018

This comes two weeks after the Supreme Court decriminalised consensual gay sex.

Tech Mahindra faced online criticism after Pramanik went public with the charges against the team leader, said that it will undertake a "thorough investigation and take steps as necessary".

Mahindra Group Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra and Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani also responded to Pramanik's statement.

"Gaurav, you have my personal assurance that this will be thoroughly investigated. We remain committed to supporting and promoting a diverse workforce at TechM," Gurnani tweeted.



I can categorically assure you that we celebrate diversity in our workplace. Our Code of Conduct is explicit on this subject. Fairness & dignity of the individual is enshrined in our core values.

Tech M is investigating these allegations, and appropriate action will follow... https://t.co/l5rh8VhP8L — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2018





Gaurav, you have my personal assurance that this will be thoroughly investigated. We remain committed to supporting and promoting a diverse workforce at TechM. — CP Gurnani (@C_P_Gurnani) September 11, 2018



Pramanik publicly acknowledged Tech Mahindra's move to suspend his former boss's employment.



I stand vindicated. Thank you to all those who've been steadfastly supporting me. I have nothing but appreciation for all your support and words of encouragement. https://t.co/cSvW1exlNC — GauravProbirPramanik (@gauravpramanik) September 15, 2018



Pramanik added that he would like to know what policy changes Tech Mahindra will make to ensure that such incidents don't repeat.