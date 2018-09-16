App
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2018 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra fires employee accused of bigotry

The head of diversity and inclusion had been accused of making derogatory remarks against an employee belonging to the LGBT community

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech Mahindra has terminated the services of an employee, who was accused of bigotry against an ex-staff member.

The company has assured Gaurav Pramanik, the former employee who is gay, that it would carry out an internal investigation against the accused, who heads the diversity and inclusion team.

Pramanik had in a tweet said that his former manager had made derogatory remarks against homosexuals and Muslims.

This comes two weeks after the Supreme Court decriminalised consensual gay sex.

Tech Mahindra faced online criticism after Pramanik went public with the charges against the team leader, said that it will undertake a "thorough investigation and take steps as necessary".

Mahindra Group Executive Chairman Anand Mahindra and Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani also responded to Pramanik's statement.

"Gaurav, you have my personal assurance that this will be thoroughly investigated. We remain committed to supporting and promoting a diverse workforce at TechM," Gurnani tweeted.


Pramanik publicly acknowledged Tech Mahindra's move to suspend his former boss's employment.

Pramanik added that he would like to know what policy changes Tech Mahindra will make to ensure that such incidents don't repeat. 


First Published on Sep 16, 2018 02:05 pm

