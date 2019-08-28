Tech Mahindra finds growth opportunities in China, steps up offerings

Tech Mahindra is expanding its footprint in China through new partnerships and focus on digital solutions in automobile and manufacturing.

This move comes at the back of growing opportunities in China, which is one of the fastest growing markets along with Japan and Korea for the company, according to the company's statement on August 28.

To tap the market opportunities in China, the company will focus on leveraging key technologies like IoT (Internet of Things), 5G, data analytics, robotics process automation, AI(artificial Intelligence)/ML (Machine Learning) application development and Cloud Migration.

"We are working closely with local talent in China to leverage new age technologies, to create cutting edge, customer-centric solutions," CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Tech Mahindra has been present in China since 2002 and has over 2000 projects in the region. Based on the company's FY19 annual reports, the two wholly-owned subsidiaries in China generated revenue of about Rs 145 crore. In two other subsidiaries, in which the company owns 45-50 percent, the revenue was Rs 68 crore.

Revenue from the Asia Pacific (APAC) region that includes South Asia, Japan and China contributes about 24 percent of global revenue. The company’s revenue for the year ended March 2019 stood at Rs 34,742 crore.

The US market is the biggest for the company, and contributes to 47 percent of its revenues. The European market is the second biggest.

Amitava Ghosh, Senior Vice President, North Asia, said in the statement that the company has five delivery locations in China and two sales offices in Taipei and Hong Kong.