App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tech Mahindra expects 30-40% growth in cyber security biz

The company recently signed partnership pact with security arm of Israel government-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to provide and develop a technical security solution for utility firms and critical infrastructure.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT company Tech Mahindra expects its cyber security business to grow in the range of 30-40 percent, at least for the next three years, according to a senior company official.

"We are doing a very humble start even if we grow 30-40 per annum in our business of security. It is a fair estimate of what we can put on the ground," Rajiv Singh, Senior VP & Global Head of cyber security unit of Tech Mahindra, told PTI.

He was replying to query on growth and business opportunity that company sees in cyber security business.

Singh said that the growth is expected in cyber security division of Tech Mahindra every year over a period of next three years.

related news

"You have to look at the CAGR , that can only go up when you have strong alliances. When I am talking about growth, I am talking about accelerating in the next 3 years. (In) next 3 years, (it) has to be accelerated," he added.

The company recently signed partnership pact with security arm of Israel government-run Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to provide and develop a technical security solution for utility firms and critical infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Tech Mahindra plans to develop an internal capability to handle cyber security solution and further train people to grow business.

"We want to first focus on that there is right level of capability to handle cyber security challenge. We will focus on skilling. We may start, let's say with about 100 people internally and then they will go out and train the trainers," Singh said.

According to a IAI representative, global cyber security market is growing 14-18 percent per annum and cyber security is now allocated 10-15 percent of total IT budget of a company.

Globally, the cyber security business opportunity is likely to grow to $96 billion in the next four years from around USD 20 billion annual opportunity at present.

Singh said that company is focusing on Indian market to start with, and then look at business from the US, UK, Europe and Asia Pacific region from Tech Mahindra perspective.
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Tech Mahindra

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.