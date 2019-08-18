App
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tech Mahindra divests 73.38% stake in subsidiary to US-based Resolve Systems for $2 million

The company said consideration received from this divestment is $2 million for the equity held by the company, subject to necessary adjustments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Software major Tech Mahindra on August 18 announced the divestment of 73.38 percent stake in its subsidiary FixStream Networks Inc to US-based Resolve Systems LLC for $2 million (approx Rs 14.22 crore).

"...In terms of the authority delegated by the Board of Directors we wish to inform divestment of 73.38 percent equity investment held by the company in FixStream Networks Inc, USA, a subsidiary company," Tech Mahindra said in a BSE filing.

Tech Mahindra said FixStream Networks Inc reported a revenue of $5.15 million and a loss of $5.19 million in 2018-19.

The transaction is expected to be completed by November 15, 2019 subject to receipt of all statutory approvals.

First Published on Aug 18, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Tech Mahindra

