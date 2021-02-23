English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tech Mahindra deploys crime and criminal tracking network for Himachal Pradesh Police

The company has helped the state police in its digitisation efforts linking 148 police stations, 76 higher offices and 16 training centres across the state.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
Tech Mahindra. | Representative Image

Tech Mahindra. | Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services firm Tech Mahindra deployed Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to help Himachal Pradesh Police modernise the force in the field of crime investigation and prevention.

Through CCTNS, Tech Mahindra has helped the state police in its digitisation efforts linking 148 police stations, 76 higher offices and 16 training centres across the state, and training of close to 8,500 police personnel, the company said in a statement.

So far, the company has digitalised police records for the last 14 years, which account for about 2.5 lakh records in total. “The system is meant to improve connectivity and enhance crime-fighting capabilities of police by facilitating collection, storage, retrieval, analysis, transfer, and sharing of data by the police in the country,” the company stated.

The system also has helped the police force improve law and order and enhance other critical functions like traffic management, emergency response.

Tech Mahindra further said in the statement that the system will also facilitate interaction and sharing of information among police stations, districts, state headquarters and other police agencies and will assist senior police officers in better management of police fleet. It will also help in tracking progress of cases at ground level and in courts and help in speedy disposals.

Close

Related stories

Sanjay Kundu, IPS, Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, said: “ With the help of Tech Mahindra, Himachal Pradesh became the first state under the hilly states category in the country to put together this unique system for sharing intelligence across states and agencies besides enabling the exchange of information of crime and criminal database for speedy investigation.”
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Crime tracking using technology #India #Police force #Tech Mahindra
first published: Feb 23, 2021 03:21 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.