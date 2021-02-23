Tech Mahindra deploys crime and criminal tracking network for Himachal Pradesh Police

Tech Mahindra. | Representative Image

IT services firm Tech Mahindra deployed Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) to help Himachal Pradesh Police modernise the force in the field of crime investigation and prevention.

Through CCTNS, Tech Mahindra has helped the state police in its digitisation efforts linking 148 police stations, 76 higher offices and 16 training centres across the state, and training of close to 8,500 police personnel, the company said in a statement.

So far, the company has digitalised police records for the last 14 years, which account for about 2.5 lakh records in total. “The system is meant to improve connectivity and enhance crime-fighting capabilities of police by facilitating collection, storage, retrieval, analysis, transfer, and sharing of data by the police in the country,” the company stated.

The system also has helped the police force improve law and order and enhance other critical functions like traffic management, emergency response.

Tech Mahindra further said in the statement that the system will also facilitate interaction and sharing of information among police stations, districts, state headquarters and other police agencies and will assist senior police officers in better management of police fleet. It will also help in tracking progress of cases at ground level and in courts and help in speedy disposals.

Sanjay Kundu, IPS, Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, said: “ With the help of Tech Mahindra, Himachal Pradesh became the first state under the hilly states category in the country to put together this unique system for sharing intelligence across states and agencies besides enabling the exchange of information of crime and criminal database for speedy investigation.”