you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tech Mahindra collaborates with Cisco, deploys solutions at Hyderabad campus



PTI @moneycontrolcom
IT services major Tech Mahindra May 30 said it has partnered Cisco to deploy digital solutions of the US-based company at its Hyderabad campus. "This new deployment builds on a long-standing partnership between Tech Mahindra and Cisco that will help drive outcomes around automation, analytics and security in Tech Mahindra's Off-Shore Development Centre (ODC) which serves 106 customers globally," a statement said.

No financial details of the partnership were disclosed.

Through this deployment, the ODC onboarding time has reduced by over 70 per cent and can now offer enhanced user mobility and security, the statement said.

"Networks today across enterprises play a critical role but need modernisation to keep pace with the demands of today's digital age... Leveraging Cisco's technology, we have deployed one of the largest Software Defined Networks in our Hyderabad campus," Tech Mahindra MD and CEO C P Gurnani said.

Tech Mahindra and Cisco have collaborated on go-to-market strategies in various areas, including smart cities, banking, and others.

"We have a 360-degree relationship that is beneficial for both of us across many aspects, including areas such as cybersecurity and Internet of Things," Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins said.

In the next phase, the joint go-to-market efforts will focus on tapping into the digitisation opportunities in areas like 5G, financial services industry, manufacturing, and retail.
First Published on May 30, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Business #Cisco #Tech Mahindra

