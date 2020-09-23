Tech Mahindra becomes preferred partner for Japan's Rakuten Communications Platform

Indian IT service provider Tech Mahindra and Rakuten Mobile, a mobile communications firm in Japan, collaborate to develop and deploy Rakuten Communications platforms (RCP) for global customers.

Tech Mahindra has also sold its investment in Delaware-based Altiostar for $45 million to Rakutan.

Through this agreement, Tech Mahindra will be the preferred partner for RCP, where the former will provide technology and software capabilities to support development and deployment of mobile networks for global customers of RCP. The company will also provide managed IT, security and network services.

What is RCP?

RCP was developed by Rakuten Mobile and is based on its new generation mobile network in Japan which combines the latest technology in virtualisation and automation. It is cloud-native and enables telcos and enterprises to build secure and open mobile networks at speed and low cost.

According to Mickey Mikitani, Chairman, President and CEO, Rakuten, Inc. said, companies can save 30 percent of operating expense using RCP compared to traditional networks.

Tareq Amin, Representative Director, Executive Vice President and CTO, Rakuten Mobile, said, the company launched full-scale commercial services on the world’s first fully virtualised mobile network in April this year.

“As we take the next step on our journey, we are proud to be partnering with Tech Mahindra to offer cloud native networks to customers around the world through Rakuten Communications Platform,” he added.

Partnership

Tech Mahindra and Rakuten Mobile will leverage their partnership to develop and deploy virtualised mobile networks based on RCP to disrupt the telecom landscape.

Though it is not clear what the India specific plans are, the idea is that partnership can also accelerate 5G enablement in the India.

Speaking to media persons, CP Gurnani, CEO, Tech Mahindra, this innovation can be brought to India through this partnership. He pointed out that last six months have seen digital transformation explode across sectors such as health and education.

With Rakuten's partnership, Tech Mahindra can implement the 5G infrastructure that will help the industries transition seamlessly.

However, Gurnani did not disclose if the company is in conversation with Indian telecom service providers for 5G deployment apart from Rakuten. He said that relationship with Rakuten is not exclusive but the company is not in a position to say who the other partners are.