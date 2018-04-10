App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 10, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tech Mahindra, Balbix tie up for artificial intelligence-based cyber security platform

The Tech Mahindra and Balbix platform uses deep learning and specialised AI algorithms to predict how attacks can happen and propagate, providing actionable insights to mitigate the risk of breach, the Indian firm said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tech Mahindra today said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley-based Balbix for launching an artificial intelligence-powered threat assessment platform to check cyber security breaches.

The Tech Mahindra and Balbix platform uses deep learning and specialised AI algorithms to predict how attacks can happen and propagate, providing actionable insights to mitigate the risk of breach, the Indian firm said in a statement.

"With Balbix, Tech Mahindra's intelligent security operations centre (iSOC) offering can now predict and proactively avoid cyber-breaches by continuously monitoring IT inventories for hundreds of breach risk factors and take appropriate mitigating steps," it said.

The iSOC improves reporting by accurately measuring overall breach risk and cyber-resilience, it added.

tags #Balbix #Business #Companies #cyber security #Tech Mahindra

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.