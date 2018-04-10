Tech Mahindra, Balbix tie up for artificial intelligence-based cyber security platform

Tech Mahindra today said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Silicon Valley-based Balbix for launching an artificial intelligence-powered threat assessment platform to check cyber security breaches.

The Tech Mahindra and Balbix platform uses deep learning and specialised AI algorithms to predict how attacks can happen and propagate, providing actionable insights to mitigate the risk of breach, the Indian firm said in a statement.

"With Balbix, Tech Mahindra's intelligent security operations centre (iSOC) offering can now predict and proactively avoid cyber-breaches by continuously monitoring IT inventories for hundreds of breach risk factors and take appropriate mitigating steps," it said.

The iSOC improves reporting by accurately measuring overall breach risk and cyber-resilience, it added.