Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tech Mahindra appoints Harshvendra Soin as Chief People Officer

Soin will take over from Rakesh Soni, who will assume an advisory role in the organisation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IT major Tech Mahindra on Wednesday said it has appointed Harshvendra Soin as its Chief People Officer effective July 1, 2018. Soin will take over from Rakesh Soni, who will assume an advisory role in the organisation, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

He has been associated with Tech Mahindra since 2012 and brings with him over 24 years of experience.

Prior to his current role, he was heading the Canada Enterprise Business as Senior Vice President and Country Head at Tech Mahindra (Canada), the statement said.

Soin has also served as the Global Leadership Acquisition and Development, and Head Business HR for APAC and IMEA (Telecom & Enterprise) for the Mumbai-based IT services firm.

Prior to Tech Mahindra, Soin was the Chief People Officer at Fortis Healthcare. He has also worked with Aditya Birla Retail, Bharti Enterprises, Oberoi Group and Punwire.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 05:50 pm

tags #Business #India #Tech Mahindra

