Tech Mahindra announces its entry into metaverse with the launch of TechMVerse

IT services major Tech Mahindra today (February 28) announced its foray into metaverse, said TechMVerse will work on developing fully interactive multiverses to deliver immersive experiences in the metaverse for its customers.

"Ushering the Nxt of Immersive Experience Now, we are delighted to announce the launch of TechMVerse, our transformational practice to deliver interactive and immersive experiences in the #Metaverse for our customers," Tech Mahindra tweeted.

"Tech Mahindra will leverage its world-leading network and infrastructure capabilities along with its foundational technological capabilities including pervasive Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, 5G, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Quantum Computing to build B2B use cases across sectors," the company said in a statement.

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, said TechMVerse has the right building blocks for metaverse with 5G network, digital commerce and special computers, and they have plans to train 1,000 employees to help them get ready for the Metaverse projects.

CP Gurnani in a statement said, “Metaverse has the power to disrupt our reality, as well as the future, for good. At Tech Mahindra, we have always been at the forefront of 5G and our entry into the Metaverse is yet another milestone in our journey of catalyzing future readiness and disrupting and transforming customer experiences. The fundamental layers of metaverse are very well integrated within Tech Mahindra and its competencies. From infrastructure to experience, from spatial computing to now commerce, TechMahindra’s platform, the TechMverse would enable a seamless integration between our known expertise in 5G with our skills in AI, AR/VR and blockchain. We would be training workforce of 1000 engineers to ensure they are ready to solve complex business challenges and imagine new worlds for our customers and society.”