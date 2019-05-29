Tech Mahindra and MKI collaborate to develop next-gen digital enterprise solutions for Japanese market

Tech Mahindra, providing digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced a collaboration with Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co. Ltd. (MKI) to develop next generation digital enterprise solutions, in the Japanese market.

As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and MKI aim to address the lack of SAP skilled workforce for ECC migration to SAP S/4HANA by 2025 in the Japanese market by creating a 600-member engineering pool in Japan and India, out of which Tech Mahindra is expected to bring 300 members. In addition, both the teams will leverage tools, technologies and best practices to manage various aspects of the customer’s SAP S/4HANA transformation journey including pre-sales, assessment, requirement gathering, implementation and support.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “This announcement is a watershed moment in our long-standing collaboration with Mitsui Knowledge Industry to implement enterprise solutions in Japan, in addition to programmes on Talent-exchange and Human Resource, Research & Development. Japan is a key market for us, and we hope to further create a long-term value through this alliance.”

This announcement marks the next phase of collaboration between MKI and Tech Mahindra to set-up dedicated infrastructure to help Japanese enterprises in their journey to migrate to next generation enterprise solutions.