App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra and MKI collaborate to develop next-gen digital enterprise solutions for Japanese market

Tech Mahindra will create a 300-member engineering pool for MKI in Japan and offshore locations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Tech Mahindra, providing digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has announced a collaboration with Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co. Ltd. (MKI) to develop next generation digital enterprise solutions, in the Japanese market.

As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra and MKI aim to address the lack of SAP skilled workforce for ECC migration to SAP S/4HANA by 2025 in the Japanese market by creating a 600-member engineering pool in Japan and India, out of which Tech Mahindra is expected to bring 300 members. In addition, both the teams will leverage tools, technologies and best practices to manage various aspects of the customer’s SAP S/4HANA transformation journey including pre-sales, assessment, requirement gathering, implementation and support.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “This announcement is a watershed moment in our long-standing collaboration with Mitsui Knowledge Industry to implement enterprise solutions in Japan, in addition to programmes on Talent-exchange and Human Resource, Research & Development. Japan is a key market for us, and we hope to further create a long-term value through this alliance.”

This announcement marks the next phase of collaboration between MKI and Tech Mahindra to set-up dedicated infrastructure to help Japanese enterprises in their journey to migrate to next generation enterprise solutions.
First Published on May 29, 2019 06:01 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Tech Mahindra #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.