English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tech Mahindra acquires its two South African joint ventures for Rs 30 crore

    According to a BSE filing, the company will acquire 49 per cent stake in Tech Mahindra South (Pty) and 4 per cent in Mahindra Holdco Pty Ltd from its partner Falcorp Technologies which is exiting the joint venture.

    PTI
    August 09, 2022 / 07:03 AM IST
    Tech Mahindra

    Tech Mahindra

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Tech Mahindra said it acquired entire stakes in its two South African joint ventures -- Tech Mahindra South (Pty) Limited and Tech Mahindra Holdco Pty Ltd -- for about Rs 30 crore.

    According to a BSE filing, the company will acquire 49 per cent stake in Tech Mahindra South (Pty) and 4 per cent in Mahindra Holdco Pty Ltd from its partner Falcorp Technologies which is exiting the joint venture.

    Tech Mahindra has acquired stake on immediate basis in these two companies in cash transaction amounting to 62 million South African Rand or about Rs 29.69 crore, according to the filing.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #South Africa #Tech Mahindra
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 07:03 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.