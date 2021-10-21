MARKET NEWS

Tech leads stocks lower in early trading on Wall Street

IBM slumped 6.5% after reporting quarterly revenue that fell shy of analysts’ forecasts.

Associated Press
October 21, 2021 / 07:38 PM IST
Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street Thursday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials approached the record highs they set this summer.

The S&P 500 was off 0.2% in the early going, and technology companies were weighing most heavily on the index.

IBM slumped 6.5% after reporting quarterly revenue that fell shy of analysts’ forecasts.

Among other companies reporting earnings, Tesla rose 1.5% after reporting record profits despite parts shortages and shipping delays, European markets were also lower and Asian markets ended mixed. Crude oil prices fell about 1%.
