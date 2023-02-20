 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tech investments will be harder to find as investment cycles get shorter: TRAI chief

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

It will be harder to find money to invest in technology as more tech disruptions make investment cycles shorter, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chairman PD Vaghela said on February 20.

Speaking at the India Digital Summit organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Vaghela said that the government will also find it difficult to attract tech investments as more frugal technologies come up quickly one after another.

The TRAI chairman also noted that India's focus must remain on using tech to enable social and inclusive development, unlike developed countries where the focus is more towards making monetary gains.

"We have seen that with each advancement such as 2G, 3G and 4G, the prices of phones got cheaper. However, 5G phones are costlier and we don't know when they will start getting cheaper," he said.