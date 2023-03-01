 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Tech industry revenue to reach $245 billion in FY23, 2.9 lakh new jobs created: Nasscom

Haripriya Suresh
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

The Nasscom report also stated that the estimated net addition in FY23 is higher than it was in pre-COVID levels.

The tech industry's revenue in India will reach $245 billion at the end of the 2023 fiscal year, according to the Strategic Review report by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), released on March 1. According to the report, the industry grew at 11.4 percent in constant currency terms.

“Propelled by forward-looking policies, strong governance, talent and digital trust to ensure accessibility, privacy, security, and reliability, the tech Industry in India is on track to accelerate growth to $500 billion by 2030,” said Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh.

According to the report, the tech industry is a net creator of jobs, with 2.9 lakh jobs being created in FY23.

The report said that the industry is at the top when it comes to penetration of IT skills, and is the second largest in terms of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Big Data Analytics talent pool. In terms of the installed supply of cloud professionals, India ranks third.