TeamLease Q4 PAT seen up 6.5% QoQ to Rs 13,583 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

TeamLease Services | Company acquired additional 36.17 percent stake in School Guru Eduserve Private Limited, taking total stake to 76.37 percent. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects TeamLease to report net profit at Rs 13,583 crore up 6.5% quarter-on-quarter (up 2.1% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11 percent Q-o-Q (down 2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 261 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 9.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 36.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 272 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

