TeamLease Edtech launches work-integrated degree platform

Digivarsity has already partnered with the country’s top 10 universities and over 150 leading employers to offer work-linked degree programmes (Representative image)

Learning solutions provider TeamLease Edtech on July 6 announced the launch of Digivarsity, a tech-first platform that integrates academic learning with real-world experience for higher education learners.

Digivarsity, which has been dubbed as India's first AI-powered work-integrated degree and career discovery platform, aims to “revolutionise” higher education in India and empower students with workplace skills along with academic knowledge necessary for long-term career success, according to a press release.

It added that Digivarsity has already partnered with the country’s top 10 universities and over 150 leading employers to offer innovative work-linked degree programmes, bridging the gap between education and employment. “It enables students to make informed choices about their education and gain practical work experience alongside their college studies. Digivarsity is a true manifestation of the vision of the future of Higher Education in India as envisaged by NEP2020,” the release said.

The company has also partnered with several PSUs for furthering the cause and reach of these work-integrated degree programmes, including Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT-WR), CSC Academy, Assam Electronics Development Corporation (AMTRON), Government of Telangana, and AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

“Over the next five years, we will invest Rs 100 crore to scale Digivarsity and reach over 10 lakh students. We recognise that the skills demanded by employers today can be best acquired at situated learning environments in partnership with employers. The goal is to equip students with the skills demanded by the job market and shape the future workforce,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

“Every student enrolling to the work-integrated degree programmes of the partnering universities shall be provided with an on-job internship / apprenticeship opportunity with an employer. This would help the students graduate with real-world work experience, giving them significant advantage over college freshers with no work experience. Moreover, every learner shall also get a monthly stipend to support his education and other costs, thus enabling the vision of ‘Earn while you Learn’,” said Neeti Sharma, President and Co-Founder, TeamLease EdTech.

Explaining how the platform taps into AI to personalise education, Jaideep Kewalramani, COO and Head of Employability Business, TeamLease EdTech, said: “Our AI-driven platform is designed to meet the specific needs of students and employers. We consider subjective and objective variables such as location, interests, academic background, and aptitude, providing a truly personalised experience. Additionally, the platform utilises progressive aptitude tests, visual cues, and digital video CVs to enhance the candidate assessment process.”

The platform plans to onboard universities offering various modes of education, including campus-based, distance learning, and online programmes. The number of participating employers is expected to significantly grow, potentially reaching 3,000 to 5,000 companies in the next 24 months, the company said.

Employers have pledged Rs 25 crore in sponsorships for the current academic year, for deserving and eligible students. These scholarships are awarded based on merit and are open to all students. Sponsorship amounts range from 10 percent to 100 percent of the program fees, providing significant financial assistance to deserving learners, it added.