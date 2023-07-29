Tea production drops 3.7% to 137.85 million kg in June

Sources at Indian Tea Association (ITA) said the dip in production volumes has been due to inconducive weather conditions and pest attacks in the gardens. (Image source: PTI)

Tea production during the month of June this year has dropped to 137.85 million kilogrammes as compared to 143.12 million kilogrammes in the same month of 2022.

According to Tea Board provisional data, there is a drop of around 3.7 percent in the volume of tea production in the month of June 2023.

Region-wise, North India produced 109.70 million kilogrammes during the month, while production volumes in South India came in at 28.15 million kilogrammes.

Assam produced 63.51 million kilogrammes in June 2023, while the state’s production was 75.16 million kilogrammes in the same month of the previous year. The other major producer, West Bengal, produced marginally higher volumes at 42.64 million kilogrammes in June this year, as against 40.42 million kilogrammes in June 2022.

Sources at Indian Tea Association (ITA) said the dip in production volumes has been due to inconducive weather conditions and pest attacks in the gardens.