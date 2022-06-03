Tea producers and buyers lock horns over pesticide residue

P K Krishnakumar

The recent rejection of tea lots bought in auction by traders is indicative of a simmering dispute between tea producers and buyers over pesticide residue.

Tea producers want the maximum residue level (MRL) of chemicals in tea to be maintained at current levels and in a few cases to be raised. Buyers, particularly exporters, argue for an MRL level more attuned to international standards.

Traders rejected lots of first flush teas bought in auction from April to mid-May for domestic sales after the MRL in them was found to be higher and not in conformity with the limits set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) when tested in an independent laboratory.

For the Federation of All India Tea Traders Association (FAITTA), whose members, including retailers and packers, had returned the tea lots with higher MRL, it was not something new.

“These are routine things and the rejection happens when the lots are overloaded with chemicals than limits prescribed by FSSAI. But we want FSSAI to check the teas at the farmgate of the producers instead of our warehouses. We just buy the teas produced by them in the belief that they comply with FSSAI standards,” said Viren Shah, FAITTA chairman.

Ajay Jalan, president of Tea Association of India, representing the producers, said it was a small incident blown out of proportion. The lots had higher MRL of just one chemical, Quinalphos, whose limit FSSAI had earlier agreed would be raised.

Agriculture ministry’s concerns

“The tea industry is affected by existing low levels of MRL for five chemicals such as Quinalphos, Hexaconazole etc. The MRL of these chemicals was upwardly revised in the draft notification of FSSAI dated 16-10-20. But this draft is yet to be gazetted and the industry is facing issues related to MRL on these chemicals,’’

According to him, the agriculture ministry has raised some objections on the issue and hence a delay in the final notification. The ministry will hold consultations with the various stakeholders as it feels raising the MRL limit for tea will lead to a similar demand from other commodity sectors, which could affect exports.

“The FSSAI was convinced on raising the MRL of these chemicals which were lower than the international level. For instance, MRL for Quinalphos is 0.01 mg per kg in India, while it is higher at 0.05 for EU and 0.1 for Japan,’’ Jalan said.

Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of the Indian Tea Exporters Association. begs to differ. He said the pesticide limits followed by FSSAI were quite liberal while it is more stringent in other countries, especially EU states.

FSSAI has set the MRL for about 33 chemicals, of which only a few have a limit lower than the international level. But in the global market, the limit is fixed for hundreds of chemicals, many of which do not even come under the purview of FSSAI.

Local vs. international standards

“It is ok if they want to raise the MRL of one or two pesticides to the global level. But there are many chemicals where the MRL set by FSSAI is higher than the international level. Moreover, the MRL of many is yet to be determined by FSSAI but they are checked by foreign countries. So FSSAI should bring more chemicals under MRL and the standards of most should be nearer the international standards considering the long-term health of the tea industry,’’ Kanoria said

The government has urged the tea industry to raise exports to $1 billion at a time when several countries that buy regularly from India, like Iran, have started tightening pesticide residue standards, he said.

Meanwhile, the fate of rejected lots which number around 85 is yet to be decided. Tea Association of India has requested the Tea Board to return the lots to the producers to provide them an opportunity to correct the lots. This is done by blending teas with higher MRL with those of lower residue presence and creating a new batch.

“Around 75 to 80% of the teas can be corrected this way which is a scientific methodology,’’ Ajay Jalan said. The association also wanted the Tea Board to cross check the test result in its Quality Control Laboratory in Siliguri

Viren Shah said the Tea Board has to take a call on returning the lots or destroying it.

In the last few years, tea gardens have been reeling under rapid change in climate. Continuous heavy rains or prolonged droughts have increased the pest menace.

A tea trader who did not wished to be named said often the leaves are plucked before the safe period after application of pesticide is over, perhaps forced by the climate vagaries. Usually, the leaves are plucked about 10 to 20 days after pesticide is applied and if this is not followed, there is likely to be a higher presence of pesticide in them.