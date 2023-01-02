 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tea industry facing multiple challenges in wake of Covid pandemic: Experts

Jan 02, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST

According to industry experts, the fall in production had helped in higher price realisation at the auctions.

The tea industry has been no exception to the ravages of the Covid pandemic over the last two years, as it grapples with low prices and high input costs, with stakeholders calling for more focus on quality and boosting exports.

Production, too, has seen a decrease in the last few years since the onset of the pandemic due to restrictions on plucking -- from 1,390 million kg in 2019 to 1,258 million kg in 2020, 1,329 million kg in 2021 and 1,050 million kg till October this year.

Secretary General of Tea Association of India (TAI) Prabir Bhattacharya said though the average auction price touched Rs 206 per kg in 2020, it fell to Rs 190.77 per kg the following year.

So far in 2022, the average price has been Rs 204.97 per kg, he said.

The increase, however, is concomitant with rise in wages across north India, besides hike in the cost of energy, fertilisers and logistics, Bhattacharya said.