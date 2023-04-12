 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCS’ year-on-year constant currency revenue growth drops to 13.7%

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

The IT services behemoth sees slowdown in revenue growth and operating margins amidst worsening macro environment and client sentiments.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a slowdown in year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in constant currency (CC) terms. Full-year revenue growth for FY23 in CC terms came in at 13.7 percent YoY down from a 15.4 percent growth YoY in FY22, as certain key markets such as North America continue to remain weak and challenging.

In INR terms, however, full-year revenue for FY23 stood at Rs 225,458 crore against Rs 191,754 crore in FY22.

EBIT margins contracted 0.5 percent YoY at 24.5 percent for the quarter. On a sequential basis, it remained flat.

TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan remain cautious of the environment, adding that the demand scenario varies depending on the markets too.