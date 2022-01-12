MARKET NEWS

TCS women employee count crosses 2 lakh, 68% increase at senior leadership level in five years

TCS has 13 percent women at the leadership level. While Infosys has 39.6 percent women employees, it does not give details about the number of women at the senior level.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 07:56 PM IST
 
 
India’s largest IT services company TCS now employs two lakh women, with the gender diversity increasing by 68 percent at the senior leadership level during 2016-21, the company said on January 12.

In the company’s Q3 FY22 earnings report, TCS said, “TCS crossed a new milestone in its diversity journey in Q3, with the number of women in its workforce crossing 200,000.” This translates to 35 percent of the workforce in TCS being women. TCS employs 556,986 people as on December 31, 2021.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that TCS had 13 percent women at the leadership level. While Infosys has 39.6 percent women employees, it does not give details about the number of women at the senior level. Cognizant crossed 1 lakh women in the workforce a few years ago.

In recent times, diversity, both gender and ethnicity, has been a key focus for major IT companies.

TCS in the statement said, “The policy of hiring local talent across the world has resulted in a globally distributed workforce comprising 156 nationalities.”

Thierry Delaporte, CEO, Wipro, told media persons during the earnings call on January 12 that both ethnic and gender diversity improved, with the latter doubling for the firm.

While women account for almost half of the workforce in the junior levels, the numbers come down as they move up the career ladder. One of the key issues has been the talent pipeline. While women constitute as much as 50 percent at the entry level, this number comes down as they move to mid-management level and above due to reasons such as marriage and childbirth.

However, companies are taking cognizance of the issue and are looking at multiple ways to improve the number. This includes consciously promoting women to the top.

VV Apparao, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Tech said in an earlier interaction, “We are conscious that we need to grow our leadership ranks in terms of women leaders. (Because) we are nowhere close to the 50 percent mark.”

That is the reason, according to Apparao, that the company has many programmes to train women and get them leadership roles. This includes promotions across levels.

“Every time there is a promotion cycle we pose a question to the leaders - why not women. If somebody is performing well and has got good ratings in the last 2-3 years, we ask why they are not being promoted and they have to give a plausible answer as to why they are not doing,” he explained.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #gender diversity #India #TCS #TCS Q3 FY22
first published: Jan 12, 2022 07:52 pm

